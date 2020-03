10:21 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Banking Supervision: Easing of measures for remote operations Against the backdrop of the Corona Crisis, the Banking Supervision Department announced an easing in measures for connecting customers for remote operations and issuing debit cards to customers. ► ◄ Last Briefs