Rimomim Prison: Attempt to smuggle drugs with drone thwarted

For the second time in two weeks, a drug-smuggling attempt into the Sharon complex with a drone was thwarted .

Last night, prison guards at Rimonim Prison in the Hadarim complex identified a drone that flew over the prison facility. An emergency situation was called and the guards began scans during which it was identified that the drone had crashed near one of the fences. A sapper was summoned to the scene who ruled out a terrorist incident. The drone was caught attached to a hashish-type substance weighing 106.67 grams.