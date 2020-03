10:01 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Number of coronavirus patients rises to 4,347, 80 in serious condition The Ministry of Health reports this morning that the number of COVID-19 virus patients has risen to 4,347, of which 80 are in serious condition. 134 virus patients have recovered. ► ◄ Last Briefs