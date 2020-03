09:44 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Unemployment rate in Israel: 22.7% The employment service announced that the unemployment rate was 22.7%. Yesterday evening another 5,373 job seekers registered. As of the beginning of March, there have been 786,991 new registrants - 90% of them on unpaid leave. ► ◄ Last Briefs