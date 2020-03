09:42 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Bar Simantov: There won't be a small number of serious cases Director General of the Ministry of Health Moshe Bar Simantov estimates "We will get to more than 150 patients in serious condition by the weekend. I do not see a model in which we end this event with a small number of dead patients or those on artificial respiration," he told Kan Hadashot. ► ◄ Last Briefs