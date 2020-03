09:36 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Employment Service: We may reach 1M unemployed by early April Rami Graur, Director of the Employment Service, estimated on Galei Tzahal that "If restrictions are tightened, we will cross the million unemployed threshold in early April." ► ◄ Last Briefs