J'lem: We were called to prepare several hotels for virus carriers

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said in an interview with Radio 103 that most of the haredi population obeys the guidelines.

"I walk around the haredi neighborhoods, most of them are quarantined. There is one neighborhood that obeyed less, we took extensive explanatory measures there, and in recent days, there has been a reduction in gathering there."

"We have been instructed to prepare several hotels for virus carriers and people who need to be in isolation so that anyone with the virus can stay in a hotel."