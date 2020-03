08:53 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 With chaos in Iran, will the regime scapegoat Israel? Arutz Sheva speaks with Gregg Roman, director of the Middle East Forum, about how Iran's coronavirus crisis may affect Israel and the US. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs