08:44 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Ayelet Shaked: 'Opposition' is not a dirty word MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) addressed the coalition negotiations, saying this morning on Galei Tzahal that "we understand that the right-wing government could not be set up as we wanted it to be, but it cannot be that all that matters to the Right is sold to the Left for 17 seats. The Right, too, needs to maintain its values. "



Asked if there is a possibility that her party will not enter the government, she said: "None of us was born a minister, opposition is not a dirty word. We have gone a long way with the haredi and Likud parties, but this partnership will not be maintained at all costs."