08:12
News BriefsNissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20
Report: Blue and White opposes Likud demand for sovereignty
Negotiations between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz to form a government have led to disagreements over the question of applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, according to Hadashot Kan..
According to the report, Likud demands to enter this into the agreement, but Blue and White is opposed, and there are no signs that agreement is being reached on the issue.
