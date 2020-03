06:54 Reported News Briefs Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20 17 coronavirus patients hospitalized at Assuta Hospital in Ashdod 17 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized at the Assuta Hospital in Ashdod. 10 of the patients are in light condition, three are in moderate condition and are receiving respiratory support, and four are in serious condition and receiving respiratory support. ► ◄ Last Briefs