Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20

Officials: Netanyahu wants to significantly tighten the restrictions

Health Ministry officials said on Sunday night that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu wants to significantly tighten the restrictions and is considering moving almost the entire economy to work from home except for essential workers. The officials were quoted by Channel 13 News.