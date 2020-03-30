US scientist: As many as 200,000 could die from coronavirus

Senior US scientist Dr. Anthony Fauci issued on Sunday issued a cautious prediction that the novel coronavirus could claim as many as 200,000 lives in the United States, AFP reports.

Dr. Fauci, who leads research into infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, played down worst-case predictions of one million or more deaths, instead offering a rough estimate of 100,000 to 200,000 deaths and "millions of cases."