|
05:33
Reported
News BriefsNissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20
German minister commits suicide over coronavirus
Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany's Hesse state, committed suicide on the weekend after apparently becoming "deeply worried" over how to cope with the economic fallout from the coronavirus, state premier Volker Bouffier said on Sunday, according to AFP.
Thomas Schaefer, 54, was found dead near a railway track on Saturday. The Wiesbaden prosecution's office said they believe he died by suicide.
Last Briefs