Poll: Trump and Biden in competitive race

US President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are in a tightly competitive race for the White House in the November general election, with the president gaining ground on Biden over the past month, a Washington Post-ABC News poll finds.

According to the poll, Trump has moved from what was a seven-point deficit in February to a near tie with Biden today. Among registered voters, Biden is favored by 49 percent and Trump by 47 percent. When the poll measures preferences among all adults, Biden stands at 50 percent and Trump at 44 percent.