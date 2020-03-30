110,000 shekels for those affected by coronavirus in Samaria

The Christian Friends of Israeli Communities in Judea and Samaria donated 110,000 shekels’ worth of food coupons to the needy in Samaria, as part of the organization's activity for the residents of Judea and Samaria.

The head of the organization, Sondra Oster Baras, gave the donation in a small ceremony held at the offices of the Shomron Regional Council, in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.