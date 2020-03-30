MK Michaeli demands: Convene Labor Central Committee

MK Merav Michaeli of the Labor party on Sunday night demanded that Labor chairman Amir Peretz urgently convene the party's Central Committee in light of the negotiations he is conducting on joining the government.

"I am appealing to you to respect the party's democratic principles and, given that it is not physically possible to convene at this time, to convene the Labor Central Committee remotely to discuss and vote by technological means on your intention to enter the coalition of the defendant (Netanyhu)," Michaeli wrote to Peretz.