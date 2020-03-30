|
02:15
Reported
News BriefsNissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20
Head of Kiryat Yearim Council: We curbed the spread of the virus
The head of the Kiryat Yearim Council, Yitzhak Ravitz, told Reshet Bet radio on Sunday night that the spread of the coronavirus in the locality is under control.
"Dozens of coronavirus patients who were in isolation in their homes did not infect their families, even though large families and small apartments were involved. We were able to curb the spread of the virus in the locality," Ravitz said.
Last Briefs