Nissan 5, 5780 , 30/03/20
Trump calls on hospitals to release ventilators that aren't being used
US President Donald Trump on Sunday said hospitals are hoarding ventilators that are in scarce supply across the United States as the coronavirus spreads, adding any hospitals not using the devices must release them.
“We have some healthcare workers, some hospitals … hoarding equipment including ventilators. We have to release those ventilators — especially hospitals that are never going to use them,” Trump said at the White House.
