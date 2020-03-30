MK Golan blasts Peretz and Shmuli

MK Yair Golan (Labor-Meretz) on Sunday night blasted MKs Amir Peretz and Itzik Shmuli who are considering joining the Gantz-Netanyahu government.

"If the ‘work order’ of Labor is crawling into an inflated and lavished government led by a criminal defendant, Amir Peretz and Itzik Shmuli will finally dismantle it from all its valuable assets. The party that formed the state has drowned in a swamp of political cynicism. No one will save it anymore,” Golan said.