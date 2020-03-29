11 arrested on suspicion of involvement in brawl in Tur'an

Police on Sunday evening arrested 11 Arabs on suspicion of participating in a mass brawl between two families who live in the village of Tur'an in the Lower Galilee.

During the brawl, fireworks were shot and rocks were thrown. There were no reports of injuries or damages.

Ten people who gathered at the scene to watch the brawl were fined 500 shekels for a prohibited gathering and a violation of emergency provisions in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.