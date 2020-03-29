MK Horowitz: Meretz will not betray its principles

MK Nissan Horowitz, head of the Meretz party, has responded to reports that Amir Peretz and Itzik Shmueli of the Labor party are planning to join the Gantz-Netanyahu unity government.

"At the end of this bleak day, one thing has to be said: At a time when everything around us is falling apart and everything seems to be up for grabs, Meretz will not betray its principles. We will always remain faithful to our values and our voters."