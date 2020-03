22:47 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 MK Hendel: We need unity in society, not just in government MK Yoaz Hendel of the newly-constituted "Derech Eretz" party says that he and fellow party member Tzvi Hauser will do whatever they can "to bring about unity not only in government but also in society." On the composition of the unity government, Hendel said, "It's not perfect, but it's the best we can do for the State of Israel." ► ◄ Last Briefs