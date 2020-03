22:40 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 42-year-old haredi passes away from coronavirus in New York Harav Mordechai Zev Halberstam, a Bobover hasid from Boro Park, New York, has passed away from coronavirus. He was just 42 years old. His sons said Kaddish at the funeral that was attended by just a few people, due to the epidemic. ► ◄ Last Briefs