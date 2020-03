22:33 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 'Dozens of people on Tel Aviv streets' but police focus on haredim A haredi woman who lives in Tel Aviv related: "I saw dozens of people out on the streets with their children, flouting the Health Ministry's guidelines. But the police were only called when it came to the haredim, for praying according to the guidlines" [which permit prayer in an open space, if there is at least two meters between one person and the next]. ► ◄ Last Briefs