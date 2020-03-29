MK Kish: Gov't must develop a long-term plan to deal with crisis

MK Yoav Kish (Likud) has expressed his admiration for the plans drawn up by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett for dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

"I read the plans drawn up by Minister Bennett, and there is no doubt that there are many important details there. The main thing is his understanding of the economic crisis brought about by the epidemic, and his plans for how to deal with it now and how to emerge from it [afterward]. In order to plan ahead, the government must develop a long-term plan agreed upon by all ministries," Kish said.