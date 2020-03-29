22:09 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Chief of Staff: IDF is ready for anything the nation requires IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi met with Moshe Bar Siman Tov, Director-General of the Health Ministry. Kochavi detailed the various measures already being undertaken by the army in the context of the national struggle against the coronavirus, and stressed the effective coordination between the IDF and the Health Ministry. He added that the IDF is ready and prepared for any national task that will be required of it. ► ◄ Last Briefs