700 unarmed soldiers to help police enforce guidelines

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) has signed an order assigning 700 soldiers to assist the police in enforcing the Health Ministry's guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus. The order now awaits government approval.

Bennett wrote on Twitter: "These soldiers won't be carrying weapons, and they won't be doing the enforcing themselves - they'll just be accompanying the police. This will effectively double the police force for this operation, as instead of sending out pairs of police officers, it will be one policeman accompanied by one soldier."