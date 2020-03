21:55 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Ministerial meeting postponed to 11 o'clock tonight Ministers had been set to "meet" via telephone at 10 o'clock. They will discuss proposals for greater restrictions on commerce and movement, as well as the use of the IDF to enforce the lockdown. ► ◄ Last Briefs