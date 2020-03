21:44 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 MK Horowitz: 34 ministers in unity government? 'Criminal lunacy' MK Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) took to Twitter to express his outrage at the negotiations for a unity government. "34 ministers? It's crazy, criminal lunacy," he wrote. ► ◄ Last Briefs