Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 42 cases in Binyamin region, increase has slowed Head of the Binyamin Regional Council Yisrael Ganz held a council meeting via Zoom during which he noted that the number of coronavirus cases has increased in the Binyamin region, but at a slower rate than previously. There are currently 42 cases reported in the region.