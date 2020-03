21:30 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Harav David Yosef: Pray at home - it's a matter of life and death Harav David Yosef, son of Harav Ovadya Yosef ztz"l and rabbi of Har Nof, a haredi neighborhood in Jerusalem, has told people to pray at home and to be scrupulous in observing the halakhic provisions related to life and death issues. ► ◄ Last Briefs