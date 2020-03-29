|
Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20
MK Shaked: Left-wing control of Justice Ministry will destroy our work
MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) has expressed her grave concern at the proposed make-up of the unity government.
"Appointing left-wingers to head the Ministries of Justice and Defense grants them control over the ideological foundation of the future government. It means the destruction of the revolution we brought to the Justice Ministry as well as the regularization efforts we made in Judea and Samaria in recent years," she said.
