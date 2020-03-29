5 coronavirus patients recovered, discharged from Soroka hospital

Five people who recovered from coronavirus were discharged from Soroka hospital in Beer Sheva today.

Dr. Leonid Barski, head of the the department where they were treated, said: "We are delighted with every patient who recovers and can be sent home. This is good reason for our medical staff to feel encouraged and for other patients to take heart. Those who have been discharged have been given instructions on how to conduct themselves once at home and we wish them all a complete recovery."