19:25 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Attorney-General: Gov't must approve army enforcement of traffic rules Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit has announced that the decision of the government to use the army to enforce traffic rules will be brought for government approval this evening. ► ◄ Last Briefs