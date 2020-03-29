|
19:25
Reported
News BriefsNissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20
PM: Media reports of portfolio allocations are 'fake news'
PM Binyamin Netanyahu spoke on the telephone with the heads of the political parties belonging to the national camp and stressed that the preservation of the national camp is more important than ever at the current stage of negotiations for a unity government.
The prime minister told the party heads that the many reports surfacing in the media of decisions allegedly made regarding the allocation of ministerial portfolios are nothing but fake news.
