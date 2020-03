19:19 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Senior doctor: Insufficient funding led to lack of preparedness Dr. Mickey Dor, formerly a senior official at the Health Ministry, told Arutz 7 that years of insufficient investment in the health sector has led to the government's lack of preparedness in dealing with an epidemic like the one we are currently dealing with. ► ◄ Last Briefs