19:00 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Dozens of operations postponed after surgeons infected by coronavirus Channel 13 News reports that several surgeons from Maayanei Hayeshua hospital have been infected with the coronavirus. Dozens of operations have now been postponed as a result.