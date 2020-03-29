MK Zandberg appeals to Labor party not to join unity government

MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) appealed to MKs from the Labor party not to join the emerging unity government.

"Amir, Itzik, don't be the bridge to a right-wing government," she said. "I'm appealing to those who ran with us on a joint list to put a stop to all the rumors and let it be known that you won't steal the votes of those who appointed you to be a left-wing alternative. [Announce] that you won't hand over their votes to a government of racism and corruption. This is your responsibility and what your voters expect you to do - this is your moral duty, as a left-wing party."