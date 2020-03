18:45 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Letter from leading Rabbis: “Those Who Stand At Death’s Door” Read more A letter from Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky & the Vizhnitzer Rebbe has circulated around the globe this week. The Rabbis call to help those in need. ► ◄ Last Briefs