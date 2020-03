18:29 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Food vouchers for welfare recipients The Ministry of Employment and Social Security is to issue food vouchers to welfare recipients. Minister Ofir Akunis stated: "We are removing all cause for anxiety on the part of welfare recipients, in advance of the Passover holiday." ► ◄ Last Briefs