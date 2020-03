18:20 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Head of Kiryat Yearim council in quarantine Yitzchak Ravitz, head of the Kiryat Yearim (Telz Stone) municipal council, has gone into home quarantine, after a senior member of the council was found to have been infected by coronavirus, Kan News reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs