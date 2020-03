18:17 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 MK Hauser appointed head of Foreign & Defense Affairs Committee MK Tzvi Hauser (Derech Eretz) has been elected as Head of the Foreign and Defense Affairs Committee in the unity government currently being formed. His fellow party member Yoaz Hendel is to be appointed as a minister, according to a report in Channel 12 News. ► ◄ Last Briefs