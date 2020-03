18:16 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Former Health Min Ramon: Defense Ministry should handle virus crisis Former Health Minister Chaim Ramon has criticized the current management of the coronavirus crisis, telling Army Radio that "We should hand over management of the crisis to the Defense Ministry. The fact that Netanyahu doesn't want to confront Litzman is a big problem." ► ◄ Last Briefs