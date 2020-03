18:11 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 130 local Likud leaders: Reject Gantz's veto of Edelstein 130 local party leaders of the Likud have appealed to PM Netanyahu not to agree to Benny Gantz's veto on Yuli Edelstein being appointed as Knesset Speaker. ► ◄ Last Briefs