18:00 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Bayit Yehudi activists to PM: Keep Rabbi Peretz as Education Minister Senior activists from the Bayit Yehudi party have appealed to Prime Minister Netanyahu with the request that he appoint Rabbi Rafi Peretz, their party head, as Education Minister in the new unity government. ► ◄ Last Briefs