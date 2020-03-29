Bayit Yehudi head Rabbi Peretz: We hope to keep our portfolios

Education Minister and head of the Bayit Yehudi party Rabbi Rafi Peretz held a virtual meeting with the deputy mayors and members of regional councils who belong to his party, to discuss the negotiations taking place for a new coalition government.

"We have been consistently loyal to Netanyahu, and we hope that we will be able to hold onto our current ministerial portfolios," Peretz said. Those attending the meeting were in unanimous agreement that Rabbi Peretz should continue as Education Minister. "We are all behind you, and we want to support you. You are our representative, and we have to stand on our principles," they said.