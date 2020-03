15:15 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Tzohar and Arutz Sheva online chametz sale Read more The year we are all isolated and the synagogues are locked - Sell chametz without leaving the home through the Tzohar organization. ► ◄ Last Briefs