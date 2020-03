15:00 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Kibbutz Rabbi set Passover guidelines vis a vis coronavirus Rabbi Vardi on coronavirus Passover guidelines: In the Fast of the Firstborn one may join a siyum masechet via the Zoom app, eliminating chametz may also be done by pouring bleach that will spoil food. ► ◄ Last Briefs