Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20
Bennett: Infection level among haredi, Arab sectors 'very high'
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said the extent of coronavirus infection in the haredi and Arab sectors is "very high" and therefore outbreak areas should be isolated.